Get 11 FREE strategies with our downloadable ebook, including:
ACCESS LEVEL: XTB customers
Sign up to a free online course with former Wall Street broker, Chris Capre, covering:
ACCESS LEVEL: XTB customers
This course has been specifically developed so that you can learn with trading coach Steve Ward, to be able to access his teachings and insights, and to be able to ask him your questions. Here's what's included:
ACCESS LEVEL: XTB customers
Through the course of 5 educational videos, you will learn:
ACCESS LEVEL: XTB customers
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with XTB Limited. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with XTB Limited. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with XTB Limited. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.