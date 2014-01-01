LEARN HOW TO TRADE WITH XTB
Top Trading Strategies
trend trading, price action, Fibonacci retracements & more

Get 11 FREE strategies with our downloadable ebook, including:

 

  • Three tiers of experience, including beginner, intermediate and advanced levels
  • Trend trading, geometry and price action techniques
  • How to use Bollinger bands, Fibonacci retracements, fractals and much more
  • How to trade oil inventories, interest rates and other fundamentals
  • Plus 2 bonus videos!

 

How to Create a Stock Portfolio
6 video lessons

Sign up to a free online course with former Wall Street broker, Chris Capre, covering:

 

  • The Theory of Creating and Trading a CFD Stock Portfolio
  • Practical Applications of Creating a CFD Stock Portfolio
  • Technical Trading, Parts 1 & 2
  • Stock Trading Portfolio Setups
  • Managing Your Portfolio, Risk & Close

Develop a Trading Mindset
trade at your best

This course has been specifically developed so that you can learn with trading coach Steve Ward, to be able to access his teachings and insights, and to be able to ask him your questions. Here's what's included:

 

  • 8 x 90-minute modules, with live Q&A
  • Recordings of all live sessions
  • A workbook (PDF) for each module
  • A weekly ‘Trade At Your Best’ journal (PDF)
  • Post-session reflection and action sheets (PDF)
  • Mental training exercises on mp3
  • Follow-up exercises to complete between sessions
  • Access to an exclusive quarterly discussion group
  • "Risk Type" personality assessment
  • Personalised email support from Steve

Beginner's Guide to Trading
adopt the right mindset, define your strategy & manage risk

Through the course of 5 educational videos, you will learn:

 

  • What the traits of a professional trader are
  • How to manage risk on every trade
  • How to define a strategy using a process
  • Which technical indicators are useful for momentum trading
  • How to create the right trading mindset

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with XTB Limited. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

